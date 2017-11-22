 »   »   » So SAD! Kangana Ranaut Injures Her Leg On The Sets Of Manikarnika

Subscribe to Filmibeat
As sad as it might sound, Kangana Ranaut has injured her leg during the shoot of Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi in Jodhpur as she fell from a height during the late night shoot at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort. The shoot was held around 3:30 am and the actress landed wrongly on her feet during a jump.
She is now taken to Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur and is undergoing treatment. Kangana opened up to the media by saying, "I fell down while jumping from a wall onto a horse." Check out the pictures below...
Story first published: Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 18:00 [IST]
