 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut: I Will Take What Is Mine By Fighting Or Any Other Means!

Kangana Ranaut is known as a rebel in Bollywood and the actress took Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan head on. She even called Karan Johar "the flag bearer of nepotism" on his face and left the film-maker red faced. At a recent press conference, Kangana opened up about her rebellious character and said that she'll fight for whatever she wants and that's how it has been all throughout her life. She said,

"I get things only after I fight for them. Now, I don't know why it happens. Maybe it is my destiny but I have made peace with it. It has become the norm of my life so I don't have a problem with that. A lot of you might think, 'to be or not to be' but it's okay or like you guys use the word rebel, ladaku. I don't take offense to that. It is good how it is. but it is okay. But I will take what is mine, be it by fighting or any other means."