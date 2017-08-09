 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut: I Will Take What Is Mine By Fighting Or Any Other Means!

Kangana Ranaut: I Will Take What Is Mine By Fighting Or Any Other Means!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Kangana Ranaut is known as a rebel in Bollywood and the actress took Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan head on. She even called Karan Johar "the flag bearer of nepotism" on his face and left the film-maker red faced. At a recent press conference, Kangana opened up about her rebellious character and said that she'll fight for whatever she wants and that's how it has been all throughout her life. She said,

"I get things only after I fight for them. Now, I don't know why it happens. Maybe it is my destiny but I have made peace with it. It has become the norm of my life so I don't have a problem with that. A lot of you might think, 'to be or not to be' but it's okay or like you guys use the word rebel, ladaku. I don't take offense to that. It is good how it is. but it is okay. But I will take what is mine, be it by fighting or any other means."

Rebel Girl

Rebel Girl

Kangana Ranaut is a rebel who took on the bigger celebs of Bollywood.

Fearless Mind

Fearless Mind

She is fearless when it comes to speaking her mind and doesn't think about the consequences.

Nepotism

Nepotism

She had a huge row with Karan Johar on the topic of nepotism.

Attacks

Attacks

KJO did not take it easily and ended up attacking Kangana at many events.

The Fight

The Fight

Kangana stood her ground and labelled almost all of Bollywood as a product of nepotism.

Speaking Out

Speaking Out

A lot of celebs came out and spoke against or in support of nepotism.

Truly Gutsy

Truly Gutsy

Kangana Ranaut is truly the most gutsy woman in Bollywood at the moment.

She's The Boss

She's The Boss

A lot of stars a afraid to mess with Kangana Ranaut these days!

Read more about: kangana ranaut
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos