 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Keen To Pen A Book On Her Life!

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said she would love to write a book on her life and experiences. The actor launched noted author Shobha De's book, "70 and to hell with it" in Mumbai last evening.

Asked if she plans to write a book herself, Ranaut told reporters, "Yes, when I am ready to write, and Shobhaji is always there to guide me."

The "Simran" star said, "We can collaborate with Shobha Ma'am. That will be great. She understands the spirit and I would love to associate with her in future about my experiences and plans and life in general."

De said Ranaut is a "warrior" and she connects with her fighting spirit immensely.

"I think she is a gladiator, a warrior. She represents a lot in terms of the way women stand up for what they believe in. I find her extraordinary, young, spunky and feisty. I have always been her admirer since she entered the industry."

To this, Ranaut said, "I tell Shobhaji that you are the original wild child and we are just the followers."

Credits: PTI