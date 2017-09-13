 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Says Marriage Is A Burden, Can't Think On Your Own!

Kangana Ranaut has been shaking things up recently and the biggies of Bollywood are getting afraid to even voice their opinion as they've been compromised by the truth. She's been giving out bold statements as the days pass and the A-list celebs are having a tough time how to handle an outspoken woman like her. Among all the topics that she recently discussed, Kangana opened up about marriage and called it a burden as one can't think on their own.

Kangana Ranaut When asked if she plans to get married this year, she said, "I want to get married this year and hopefully, it should happen." She's been sending shock waves across Bollywood with her bold statements lately. She took Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi and Karan Johar head on in various matters. She personally doesn't give two hoots about what people would think and goes on speaking her mind without any filter.

"Marriage is a kind of burden, you can't travel on your own, can't think on your own. I can go to parties with my sister, I can date people for some time, have relationships. But then people start drifting away from your lives. My brother has got married, my sister will have a baby soon. You feel like you can't have a set of frivolous friends coming over on weekends when your family is busy with their own families. You want the same for yourself."