 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut’s 13-day-old Nephew Celebrates Gantryala As Per Himachali Traditions!

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli became a proud mommy 13 days ago and her son celebrated Gantryala as per the Himachali traditions. The newborn is welcomed with a celebration called Gantryala which also includes food, music, prayers.
Check out the pictures below...
Mommy & Son
Rangoli Ranaut was blessed with a baby boy and has named the cute little one Pritvi Raj.
First Birthday
Rangoli Ranaut's son Pritvi Raj celebrated his first birthday as per Himachali traditions. Pritvi is 13-days-old.
So Cute!
Isn't he the cutest kid you've ever seen? He's sleeping so peacefully and looks like an angel.
Gantryala Celebrations
The first birthday celebrations as per Himachali traditions is called Gantryala. It is celebrated after 13 days of the child's birth.
Get Together
The Gantryala celebrations was filled with prayers, food, music and family get together.
Pritvi Raj
Rangoli Ranaut shared this collage on her Twitter handle and Pritvi Raj is seen sleeping so peacefully.
Rangoli Ranaut
Rangoli Ranaut's Twitter handle is filled with Gantryala celebrations and the family members look so happy.
Knitting
Well, this has the be the most common practise as soon as a baby is born. The knitting adds charm to the newborn's house.