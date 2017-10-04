 »   »   » Damn! You'll Not Believe How Much Kangana Ranaut Paid For Her New Bungalow!

Kangana Ranaut purchased a brand new three-storey bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra and reports state that she paid a whopping Rs 20.7 Crores to be the owner of it. As per DNA, it costed her Rs 67,000 per sq ft and was registered on her name on September 18, 2017. That's a mind-boggling amount right?

She surely has come a long way in Bollywood and she had dropped hints that she'd love to direct a movie someday as well. We assume she might convert her home into a production office and make her dream come true for being a director. Well, we hope that happens!