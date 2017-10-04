 »   »   » Damn! You'll Not Believe How Much Kangana Ranaut Paid For Her New Bungalow!

Posted By:
Kangana Ranaut purchased a brand new three-storey bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra and reports state that she paid a whopping Rs 20.7 Crores to be the owner of it. As per DNA, it costed her Rs 67,000 per sq ft and was registered on her name on September 18, 2017. That's a mind-boggling amount right?

She surely has come a long way in Bollywood and she had dropped hints that she'd love to direct a movie someday as well. We assume she might convert her home into a production office and make her dream come true for being a director. Well, we hope that happens!

Kangana Ranaut registered the bungalow on her name in September 2017.

It costed her a total of Rs 20.7 Crores with a rate of Rs 67,000 per sq ft.

The new bungalow is situated in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai.

The amount is mind-blowing and way more than anyone can even imagine.

We hope she'll convert her new bungalow for both personal and professional use.

She always wanted to be a director, so we assume she'll start a production office in her new bungalow.

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Simran did not create a wave among the masses.

She'll next be seen in the biopic of Queen Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut is learning horse riding and sword fighting for the movie.

We're sure her upcoming Jhansi biopic will end up be a superhit at the box office.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 16:06 [IST]
