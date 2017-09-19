 »   »   » On S*X & Bikinis! Kangana Ranaut Reveals Truth About Star Daughters & Their Fathers In Glamour World

Kangana Ranaut has changed the face of Bollywood. No actress has ever dared to speak against patriarchy and sexism in Bollywood. But this lady fears no one.

Recently, Kangana talked about the difference between a star daughter and a star son and the sexual life of men in the glamour world and it's worth reading.

I Am Not A Man Hater ''I am not a man-hater. In fact, I have more male friends than female ones." I Can't Understand Inequality "I am not sure when I became a feminist. The whole perception of inequality and of one being inferior to the other is too bizarre for me to come to terms with.'' ''I can't understand it. Feminism is just indicative that the balance between genders is missing from the system, and it's a sorry state to be in." There Is A Deep-Rooted Patriarchy In Bollywood "My journey [in the industry] is magical, but magic has its price. Lineage has been restricted within the males of the industry. There is a deep-rooted patriarchy. Showbiz is a fantasy land. It swings between extraordinary, fantastic and tragic." Consider Their Sexual Lives... "Certain things are expected of men, but sneered upon when women do it. Consider their sexual lives for instance.'' Having Sex Is Fun For Men But... ''Having sex is fun for a man, but for a woman, it's almost criminal. Such is the general perception of the glamour world.'' They Brag About Their Casanova Sons In The Glamour World ''Men brag about their Casanova sons, but when it comes to their daughters, she can't be wearing a bikini.'' But Their Daughter Can't Wear A Bikini ''[It is okay if] 15 bikini-clad women are hovering around him and his son, but the daughter has to comply with feudal ideas." My Father Was Not Happy After Watching Me In Gangster "When Gangster (2006) released, my mother was happy, but my father had his reservations. The depiction of passion [in the film] was unsettling for him."

Meanwhile, Kangana's recently released film, Simran, has got a lukewarm response at the box office.

