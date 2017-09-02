 »   »   » EXPLOSIVE! Kangana Ranaut Gives Shocking Deets About Hrithik Roshan- 'I Was Not Cheating, He Was'

It looks like Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to forgive Hrithik Roshan any time soon. The actress is back in news for revealing some more explosive details about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, the actress didn't mince her words and fired some fresh salvo at the 'Kaabil' actor. Read on to know more and also have a look at how their relationship went kaput...

Kangana Says Hrithik Was Desperate To Cover Up "It was the desperation of a man to cover up this whole thing." 'I Have Paid For His Mistakes' She added, ""I have paid for his mistake. I was not cheating, he was. To cover up one affair, you make so many mistakes." Hrithik Wants Her To Apologize For Revealing Their Affair Kangana also revealed that Hrithik has asked her to apologize for calling him 'silly ex' and revealing their affair to the world. Kangana Ranaut DEMANDS PUBLIC APOLOGY from Hrithik Roshan | FilmiBeat 'I Have Put Everything At Stake' "I have put everything at stake for this legal battle. He asked me thrice to apologize, if not publicly, privately." Kangana further added that what happened between them is a thing of the past now and it is "inconsequential now". The Beginning Of An Affair For those who ain't aware, Kangana had said that she and Hrithik had an affair during the making of the film Kites, which was their first association as co-workers. She added that the superstar was besotted by her and approached her again with Krissh 3 which was his home production. She declined the film as she did not want to get involved with a married man again. However, Hrithik kept persuading her and chased her to sign the film. Kangana finally relented after 6 months and signed the film. Their Affair Was At Its Peak During Krrish 3 Kangana had said that their affair was at its peak during the shooting of Krrish 3 and as lovers, they shared many tender moments. She said that she wrote many intimate proses and poems for Hrithik when she was in New York. She had described Hrithik as her 'true love' and said that she was very serious about him. In June 2013, Hrithik went through a brain surgery. Kangana said that they kept in touch even when he was in the ICU and was recovering. But Kangana had stated that Hrithik's stance on their relationship suddenly changed while he was away shooting in Manali for a film (Bang Bang). She said that Hrithik failed to wish her on Valentine's day and that she got suspicious of him as there were hushed whispers about the rumors of his affair with the film's actress. On Valentine's Day, he finally called it off with Kangana. When Hrithik Wanted To Reconciliate With Her Kangana had claimed that after the success of the film, Hrithik came back to her and asked her to take him back. He wanted to get back with her. She said that they also discussed this at Karan Johar's birthday party that year where Hrithik accused her of getting too big for her boots. Kangana Had Moved On According to Kangana, Hrithik continued chasing her in a bid to get back with her. However, Kangana had already moved on and was not interested in him. She called his father, Rakesh Roshan and seeked his help to arrange a meeting with him to finally have closure to their relationship. Rakesh Roshan promised to help but called back a few days later and said that Hrithik was over her. This was the end of their relationship. This was way back in 2015. The Controversy Thereafter However, all hell broke loose when in one of her interviews, Kangana said, 'I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don't dig graves". Hrithik retaliated by tweeting 'I would rather date a Pope'. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a legal battle.

