 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut: I Have Shattered Box Office Records, Why Should I Be Fearful Now?

Her over a decade-long journey in Bollywood has seen many a triumph, including her three National awards, and Kangana Ranaut says if her career ends now, she has nothing to lose as she has a huge success story for the rest of her life.

Kangana, who made her film debut in 2006 with "Gangster", says during her journey in the film industry, she has been able to discover herself and conquer her fears.

Kangana Ranaut On Being Fearless In an interview to PTI, Kangana says, "I have acted upon my fears when I was struggling and trying to discover myself, who I am." "But now I feel extremely satisfied with my discovery about myself, my inherent nature, about who I am as a woman and what my tendencies and capabilities are. I left home with none of the knowledge when I was 15 but at the age of 30 I know a lot about me." ‘I’ve Shattered Box Office Records’ "And there is a sense of accomplishment, I am a three- time National Award winner, I have shattered box office records. Even if my journey ends here right now right, I have nothing to lose. I still have a huge success story in every which ways for the rest of my life." ‘I’m Not Scared Of Anyone’ Kangana, 31, fails to understand why she should be fearful about anything in life as she is not scared of anyone. "Why should I be fearful now? When I left home I wanted to be independent, now I am a megastar, I am a household name, I am a woman who knows herself which was the biggest challenge for me. If I am going to be fearful now, I am going to be fearful my entire life." Here’s Why She’s Not Worried About Her Career Ending In B’wood "What is it that this industry can give me? This industry can only take from me, it cannot give me anything. If my journey ends here, then too bad. If it continues, then good for them." "I will do something else in some other field. I have a lot of faith in my abilities and I am not scared. I am not enamoured by this world and no one can pull my spirit down," says Kangana. Kangana Seems To Already Have A Plan In Place Post Her Career In Bollywood. "I have built a beautiful house in Manali and I look forward to spending time there, write books and once in a while direct a film," she quips. Kangana On Her Battle With Hrithik The actor was embroiled in a controversy with Hrithik Roshan, after she called him her "silly ex" in an interview, followed by the two stars slapping legal notices on each other. On if she expects a public apology or an admission of their affair from Hrithik, Kangana says, "I have said everything on this matter. This matter was over for me in 2014. It has ended... You can't do anything about it. It was a fake case. There is nothing to expect from it." Kangana On Sussanne, Supporting Hrithik After her recent appearance on show ‘Aap Ki Adalat', where she bared her soul about her relationship with Hrithik, the Krrish 3 actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan came out in his support on social media. On this, the Queen star says, "I don't want to comment on it as it is none of my business." Kangana On Being Praised By Women For Taking On Bollywood Biggies "It is for them (women) that I speak. When Karan Johar or Hrithik Roshan say anything about me and when I am shooting, I don't have time to react. I don't react for months. And because I am working, I never abandon my character for my personal gains. "And whenever I get the time and I meet media, I talk. I am going to speak up for them who care, who write long open letters and write loving stories of faith and women empowerment. I speak for them."

She insists she does not speak for those people who run her down or accuse her.

"For me they have lost the battle, for me they are losers. But those with undying spirit, who are thriving and surviving, have a collective consciousness, I speak for them."

Kangana's next film, Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta, is set release on September 15.

Credits - PTI