OMG! Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli THRASHES Hrithik Roshan; Says UNCLE Focus On Your Wife!

Hrithik Roshan's complaint has revealed some personal details about Kangana sending him sexually explicit messages.

Soon Kangana's sister Rangoli took to Twitter to thrash Hrithik Roshan. Check out her tweets below.

This Is The Best You Can Do Hrithik?

This is the best you can do to save your face? Revive same old stalking, sexually harassing baseless complaint? @iHrithik

Kangana Was In School When

Kangana was in school when your first film came if not in the industry she would have called you her uncle... @iHrithik

She Was Never After You Uncle

Young beautiful talented rich girl like Kangana doesn't need to stalk an uncle like you, u were after her she was never after you @iHrithik

Uncle Please Focus On Your Children & Wife

Evryone cn tell who is the stalker here forgt about Kangana she hs movd on n stalker uncle pls focus on ur children and wife Tnx @iHrithik

Rangoli Had Blasted Zarina Wahab Also

Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter?

She Asked For Help But You Gave Her Diamonds

She has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali

You Both Should Be Behind The Bars

U bth sud b behnd d bars, I wan 2 knw if U knw ur husbnd s exploitin dis minr, y wl u giv hr gifts n lure hr by takin hr 2 bg directrs home?

What Kangana Had Said About Rangoli's Tweet

In the past when Kangana was asked about her sister's tweets bashing KRK, Hrithik and Aditya, she had said that her sister was hormonal. Those who don't know, Rangoli is expecting her first child.

Well, we wonder what Hrithik Roshan has to say about Rangoli's recent tweets!

Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 10:31 [IST]
