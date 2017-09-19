 »   »   » Tough Talk! Kangana Ranaut SLAMMED By Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra!

Kangana Ranaut has been all over the place lately, dragging down Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi and has started to wave the flag of feminism, equality and equal pay every now and then. She even made an AIB video mocking the biggies of Bollywood, which included making fun of Shahrukh Khan for acting with actresses half his age.
Sick of her constant antics and attacks, Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra took to Twitter and lashed out against Kangana Ranaut by saying, "#KanganaRanut I really love you as an actress but ur personallife #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!"
Fan Of Kangana
Meera made it clear that she's a fan of Kangana, but wants her to stop all the aggression.
#KanganaRanut i really love u as an actress but ur personallife #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 14, 2017