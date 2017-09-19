 »   »   » Tough Talk! Kangana Ranaut SLAMMED By Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra!

Tough Talk! Kangana Ranaut SLAMMED By Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Kangana Ranaut has been all over the place lately, dragging down Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi and has started to wave the flag of feminism, equality and equal pay every now and then. She even made an AIB video mocking the biggies of Bollywood, which included making fun of Shahrukh Khan for acting with actresses half his age.

Sick of her constant antics and attacks, Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra took to Twitter and lashed out against Kangana Ranaut by saying, "#KanganaRanut I really love you as an actress but ur personallife #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!"

Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra lashed out at Kangana Ranaut on Twitter.

Stop It

Stop It

Meera Chopra asked Kangana Ranaut to stop making her personal life 'public'.

Fan Of Kangana

Fan Of Kangana

Meera made it clear that she's a fan of Kangana, but wants her to stop all the aggression.

Career First

Career First

She asked Kangana Ranaut to focus on her movies and career instead!

Wait & Watch

Wait & Watch

We'll have to wait and watch what Kangana Ranaut has to say about this!

Will She?

Will She?

We're sure Kangana Ranaut will not let it go lightly!

Cousin Sister

Cousin Sister

Meera Chopra is the cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra.

Debut Film

Debut Film

Meera Chopra debuted in Vikram Bhatt's horror movie 1920: London in 2016.

Flop Movie

Flop Movie

1920: London bombed at the box office with only 1.5 ratings.

Gang Of Ghosts

Gang Of Ghosts

Meera Chopra has also worked in Satish Kaushik's Gang of Ghosts.

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos