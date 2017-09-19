 »   »   » Tough Talk! Kangana Ranaut SLAMMED By Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra!

Kangana Ranaut has been all over the place lately, dragging down Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi and has started to wave the flag of feminism, equality and equal pay every now and then. She even made an AIB video mocking the biggies of Bollywood, which included making fun of Shahrukh Khan for acting with actresses half his age.

Sick of her constant antics and attacks, Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra took to Twitter and lashed out against Kangana Ranaut by saying, "#KanganaRanut I really love you as an actress but ur personallife #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!"

Cousin Sister Meera Chopra is the cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra. Debut Film Meera Chopra debuted in Vikram Bhatt's horror movie 1920: London in 2016. Flop Movie 1920: London bombed at the box office with only 1.5 ratings. Gang Of Ghosts Meera Chopra has also worked in Satish Kaushik's Gang of Ghosts.