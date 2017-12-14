 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Supports Zaira Wasim: It’s Highly Offensive, I Would Have Broken His Leg!

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Zaira Wasim and applauded her bravery for speaking out against harassment she faced on a flight. The Queen actress, also lashed out at critics who questioned Zaira's claims and said 'he was just resting his foot on the armrest' and the whole fiasco is overblown just for publicity. Kangana opened up by saying,

"Most people saying that he was just keeping his foot on the armrest, taking an innocent nap. For me, it is highly offensive. I would have broken his leg. So, I think it is arguable. I am not dissecting or jumping to the conclusion and no one should play judge whether it is me or media or social media."