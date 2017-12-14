 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Supports Zaira Wasim: It’s Highly Offensive, I Would Have Broken His Leg!

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Zaira Wasim and applauded her bravery for speaking out against harassment she faced on a flight. The Queen actress, also lashed out at critics who questioned Zaira's claims and said 'he was just resting his foot on the armrest' and the whole fiasco is overblown just for publicity. Kangana opened up by saying,
"Most people saying that he was just keeping his foot on the armrest, taking an innocent nap. For me, it is highly offensive. I would have broken his leg. So, I think it is arguable. I am not dissecting or jumping to the conclusion and no one should play judge whether it is me or media or social media."
Kangana Ranaut
"I want to bring to your notice this young girl, who has spoken about this harassment that she faced in a flight. But look at the backlash she is getting. It is so upsetting," said Kangana Ranaut.
Lashed Out
"I mean there are witnesses, who are claiming that the innocent man just happened to put his foot on the armrest and that's the only crime that the person committed."
Slammed Critics
"If anyone is going to put foot on my armrest, it's open to interpretation, that if this is emotional or sexual harassment or personal because you are in my intimate space and I will interpret it. Your fellow passengers can't tell me that his innocent leg was resting," she slammed people who supported the accuser.
Kudos To Zaira
"A young girl decides to step up and say that she has been harassed, there are so many things like your own parents, people who wish you well and your management companies, they tend to tell you, ‘Don't associate yourself with something dark. You are the girl, who wants this brand, that brand, who wants this and that film.' For that young girl to go against all of that and speak up. Now, I am not in that position so I don't know what kind of harassment it was."