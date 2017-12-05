 »   »   » Shabana Azmi CHARACTER ASSASSINATED Me: Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence Over NOT Supporting Deepika!

Many celebrities of B-town openely supported Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Padmavati row and condemned the gross death threats against Deepika & Bhansali.

Amidst all this, we heard that Shabana Azmi was planning to raise the matter with the powers that be in Delhi by signing a petition consisting of signatures from leading Bollywood actresses including Kangana Ranaut to ask for Deepika's safety.



Kangana Blatantly Refused To Support Deepika Surprisingly, Kangana blatantly refused to do so leaving everyone wondering why? After all it's about Deepika's safety. Finally, while talking to Bollywood life, Kangana broke silence on why she refused to support Deepika!

Anushka Called Up Kangana "I (Kangana Ranaut) was filming 'Manikarnika' in Jodhpur when I got a call from dear friend Anushka Sharma to sign the petition written by Ms Shabana Azmi."

Kangana Takes A Dig At Shabana Azmi's Politics "I explained to her that Deepika Padukone has all my support but I am a bit wary of Shabana Azmi's investment in left wing Vs right wing politics. I have my own set of ideas and opinions about the current situation in our country."

Kangana Hints At Shabana Azmi ‘Character Assassinating’ Her "I am on the fence about many things and being a part of a feminist movement called ‘Deepika bachao' led by someone who character assassinated me when I was bullied by influential men, seems to be one of them."

Deepika Has All My Support "Anushka understood but I am glad they reached out to me, like I said Deepika has all my support I am an individual perfectly capable of supporting who I like without anyone's support," Kangana was quoted by Bollywood Life.

Is Kangana Also Upset With Deepika Over Her Battle With Hrithik? Rumours were also rife that Kangana had refused to sign the petition because even she felt let down by the lack of support in her row with Hrithik Roshan.

What's Your Thoughts? What do you guys think about this act of Kangana Ranaut? Do you think she's right at her place? Let us know in the comments section below!



