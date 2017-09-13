 »   »   » DISTURBING DETAILS! Kangana Ranaut Was BEATEN By Aditya Pancholi In Public, Reveals An Eyewitness

Recently, while talking to Spotboye, Aditya Pancholi had denied physically assaulting Kangana Ranaut and said, "No. She has to prove it. She has to get one witness ki Aditya ne maara hai, except Rangoli (Kangana's sister).
Now, an eyewitness, who has seen Aditya Pancholi beating Kangana, has come out in support of the actress and has made shocking revelations about the whole episode.
'Kangana Was Screaming In A Ricksaw'
Talking about Kangana-Aditya Pancholi, he said "Years ago, while riding my bike, around 12-12.30 am, I saw a girl (Kangana) screaming in a rickshaw outside J W Marriot Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai."
Kangana Was Continuously Asking For ‘Help’
"She kept asking the rickshaw driver to drive faster. During this time, a white car suddenly came and completely blocked the rickshaw on the corner of the road. When I looked into the rickshaw, the girl inside saw at me and said ‘please help me' repeatedly."
Aditya Pancholi Dragged Kangana By Her Hair
"By this time, a tall, bald man came out of the white car and dragged the crying girl by her hair. I got down from my bike and tried to intervene. The man was Aditya Pancholi and the girl was Kangana Ranaut."
Aditya Was Punching Kangana
"Aditya was punching Kangana . When I went to hold him back, he said ‘Sardarji, don't meddle, this is a personal matter'. I said ‘if this is your personal matter, solve it inside your house'."
Here’s How Kangana Escaped...
"By this time, a crowd of 8-10 people started forming and we controlled him. While this was happening, Kangana jumped on the other side of the road and escaped from there."
‘It Was A Clear Case Of Physical Assault’
"I informed the police and also some journalists from Mid-Day. The way he attacked her, it was very clear case of physical assault."
Will Kangana Register An FIR?
"As of today, Kangana Ranaut has taken a stand against Aditya Pancholi, she should register an FIR immediately. I am ready to stand as a witness in court, I am ready to give my statement to the police. "
Meanwhile, Aditya Pancholi Said This About His Affair With Kangana
"It was a moment, maine kuch plan nahi kiya tha. You never plan love, love just happens. She (Kangana) met me on the road, this was outside KFC on Linking Road."
"She kept calling me for 3 months after that but I did not meet her. After three months she called me and told me that she is sitting in JW Marriott, Juhu with Kamlesh ji, a lady from Chicago."
"That day finally I met her and milne ke six months baad bhi hamara affair shuru nahi hua. We used to hang out in groups but there was never any love/passion."
I’m Not A Saint: Aditya Pancholi
"Then one day, I looked at her. And whatever I am saying is the truth. I am not a saint, I am a human being but I have flaws and I have some good qualities also. For six months I had never looked at her in that way. Bas ho gaya!"
Why Did Aditya & Kangana Break Up?
"The day, her first film Gangster released, she changed. I could not believe she was the same girl. She changed as a human being, she changed as a person. She was a very, very lovely person before Gangster saw the light of day. She was such a cute, lovable girl before that."
Aditya Pancholi: I Am Hurt
"But honestly, I don't regret meeting her. I am hurt, I am not angry. Tum meri tareef nahi kar sakti ho to theek hai, I have never even asked for credit. But she cannot speak against nepotism because she got a break through someone who was already in the industry, and that was Aditya Pancholi."
Aditya Pancholi also revealed that after dating for a while, Kangana shifted to his house. When asked about when did Kangana started living separately, he said, "She stayed there for another year or so."
"After the unfortunate incident with Rangoli, Kangana and her entire family came and lived in Bunch Berry Apartments, Flat No 702, to be precise."