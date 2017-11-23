 »   »   » Say What? Kangana Ranaut Was Secretly Hoping For An Injury During The Shoot Of Manikarnika..

Kangana Ranaut gets INJURED again during Manikarnika stunt sequence | FilmiBeat

As absurd as it sounds, but Kangana Ranaut says she was secretly hoping for an injury during the shoot of her upcoming film, Manikarnika. Wondering why? Well, she has a funny reason!

In an interview with Mid-day, the actress confessed about it and said, "It has been 60 days of action so far and after non-stop 30 nights of fighting armies with a baby hanging to my back, I was secretly hoping that I get hurt so that I could go back and hide in my house for some time."

She further added, "I am delighted that Krish [director] and crew are still working in Jodhpur while I am having my favourite cold coffee in Mumbai."

The Queen actress is on bed rest and after a while, she will resume the shooting of the film.

In the film, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of the fierce princess, Rani Laxmi Bai and we can't wait enough to watch the film.

On a different note, Kangana Ranaut is in happy space as recently, her sister Rangoli has delivered a baby boy and the entire Ranaut family is in the celebration mode!