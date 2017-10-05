 »   »   » DID HE CHEAT KATRINA KAIF? Kangana Ranaut Mentions PHYSICAL RELATIONSHIP With Ranbir Kapoor In Mail

It seems like Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan's legal fight is not going to end soon, as it's getting murkier with each passing day.

In these new set of emails that have surfaced, several Bollywood names have been invoked, in her letters, including Ranbir Kapoor (RK), Katrina Kaif (Kat) and her sister Rangoli Chandel (Rangu).

But what has left us quite shocked is that Kangana has mentioned about physical relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll down to read her letter..

Kangana Asked Hrithik To Stop Checking Her Inbox Apparently, Kangana asked Hrithik to stop checking her inbox since that would make him confused. "It will bring confusion and trauma for you as you will never have access to the whole story and you will see things in bits and pieces." [sic] As Kangana Felt It Would Mislead Hrithik "It will mislead you into assuming thing, but after we start to date please try and stop doing this, I am sure you will, as I am very transparent in my relationships. You won't feel the need," writes Kangana. [sic]. Kangana Writes About Ranbir "Let me clarify my and rk's equation once and for all, I give you all the right to discuss the events and facts as mentioned below with rk to confirm their authenticity." RK Never Paid Attention To Me Before Queen: Kangana "RK never paid any attention to me before queen, on few occasions i even got brotherly vibes from him but after he saw queen footage in phantom's office he approached me on my bbm and started dropping funky links to videos and other random stuff,'' writes Kangana. [sic] When Kangana Told Ranbir That She’s In Love With Someone Else ‘'When I was shooting in Gwalior for revolver, he made slight straight-forward approach and in its response, i told him that i am in love with someone." [sic] Kangana Didn’t Reveal Hrithik’s Name To Ranbir "And i am distressed all the time( that was the time when you'd come to my b'day and tension between us was at its peak, i didn't take your name but I thought if i tell him this, he will understand me better)." [sic] When Kangana Asked Ranbir If He’d Be Interested In Physical Relationship ‘'Then again we lost touch when i was in NYC, he texted asking howz NYC? and i asked him if he'd be interested in a physical relationship with me, he got a little intimidated and asked why not a regular relationship, to that i said because i am in love with someone and i think he felt bad about it." [sic] Was Ranbir Cheating On Katrina? Apparently, Ranbir deleted Kangana's number from BBM later which left Kangana shocked! She writes, "I couldn't figure out why he (Ranbir) got so pissed as he too was seeing kat." No cookies for guessing Katrina's name here. Why Kangana’s Sister Rangoli Wanted Her To Be In Relationship With Ranbir "Rangu was very keen that me and rk have a relationship because you both have exhanged hostile mails and when rk met her he gave her a lot of importance," writes Kangana. [sic]

What is the truth, only time will tell.

CREDITS: REPUBLIC TV