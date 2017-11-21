 »   »   » Kannada Stars Support Deepika Padukone's Padmavati! Lash Out Against Goons Threatening To Hurt Her

Deepika Padukone hails from Karnataka and debuted in a Kannada film 'Aishwarya' in 2006 alongside Upendra. Deepika has received support from several Kannada actors including Upendra, Prakash Raj, Ganesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Priyamani and Shraddha Srinath.

Check out what the Kannada actors have to say in support of Deepika Padukone and Padmavati below...

I condemn the culture of intolerance & hate perpetuated by @BJP4India .



Karnataka stands with @deepikapadukone .She is a globally renowned artist from our state.



I call upon the CM of Haryana @mlkhattar to take strict action against those holding out threats against her. https://t.co/d8rahml5MZ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 20, 2017

It is condemnable that a BJP office bearer is placing a bounty of Rs. 10 crore on @deepikapadukone, who is from our state & the daughter of one of India's most respected sportsman.



Is this BJP's culture & the way they show respect towards women? Immediate action should be taken. — DK Shivakumar (@withDKS) November 20, 2017