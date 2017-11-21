 »   »   » Kannada Stars Support Deepika Padukone's Padmavati! Lash Out Against Goons Threatening To Hurt Her

Kannada Stars Support Deepika Padukone's Padmavati! Lash Out Against Goons Threatening To Hurt Her

Posted By:
Deepika Padukone hails from Karnataka and debuted in a Kannada film 'Aishwarya' in 2006 alongside Upendra. Deepika has received support from several Kannada actors including Upendra, Prakash Raj, Ganesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Priyamani and Shraddha Srinath.

Check out what the Kannada actors have to say in support of Deepika Padukone and Padmavati below...

Upendra & Deepika

"Threatening her of bodily harm is condemnable," said Kannada actor Upendra.

Real Star Upendra

"If fringe elements can take law into their hands, what is the need to have a mechanism such as the Central Board of Film Certification, which is authorised to issue certificate for release of film?" Said Upendra.

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath called Padmavati protests the "Biggest failure of law and order."

Difficult Times

"I don't understand where exactly the country is heading to if threats are being issued for having played a role," she summed it up.

Ragini Dwivedi

Ragini Dwivedi said, "Why is everyone going after the life of directors and actors for stepping out of their comfort zone and doing something different?"

Give Credit

"Give credit to the film-makers for coming up with magnificent pieces of art," said Ragini Dwivedi.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj tweeted, "One wants to cut a nose.. One wants to behead an artist.. One wants to shoot an actor down."

Sad State Of Affairs

"One announced five Crores.. now a party spokes person announces ten Crores for those who behead an actor and a director!!"

Money Trouble

Prakash Raj poked fun at politicians by tweeting, "There seems to be loads of money to gift post demonetization.. But that does not include GST."

Ganesh

Mungaru Male star Ganesh said threating Deepika Padukone with beheadings is "Not the culture of this land".

Uncivilised

He also said that it's an "Utterly uncivilised reaction" to what's happening!

CM Siddharamiah

Karnataka CM Siddharamiah provided police secrutity at Deepika Padukone's house and tweeted, "I condemn the culture of intolerance & hate perpetuated by @BJP4India. Karnataka stands with @deepikapadukone."

D.K Shivakumar

Energy Minister D.K Shivakumar tweeted, "It is condemnable that a BJP office bearer is placing a bounty of Rs. 10 crore on @deepikapadukone, who is from our state & the daughter of one of India's most respected sportsman."

Take Action

D.K Shivakumar furher said, "Is this BJP's culture & the way they show respect towards women? Immediate action should be taken."

Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "I have personally written to the DG-IGP of Karnataka to provide maximum security to @deepikapadukone and her family. We stand by all the daughters, Mothers and sisters of our Motherland and urge them to speak up without fear."

