 »   »   » Karan Johar APOLOGIZES For Item Songs, Says 'These Are The Mistakes I Will Never Make'!

There came a time when having an item song in a Bollywood film almost became mandatory for filmmakers to entice the audience.

While some filmmakers steered clear of these songs as they considered it as 'objectification of women', there were others who saw it as 'mere crowdpullers'.

Recently in an interview with She The People TV, Karan Johar called for the film industry to stop objectifying women and apologized for an item songs his films previously featured. Read on to know what he had to say...

Item Numbers Need To Go Away Karan said that objectification of women in cinema and small screen needs to stop and added, "The moment you put a woman in the centre and a thousand men looking at her lustingly, it's setting the wrong example." He Apologized For Having Item Songs In His Own Films "As a film maker I have made those mistakes and I will never do it again." Be Responsible Filmmakers "Films set the fabric of our times. They can be immensely impressionable. When you show a man chasing a woman, it seems like it all so passionate in love but it could amount to stalking. When you show a man being abusive to a woman you think he is being angry but no, he is being wrong. Things you show on celluloid sometimes set a template. So we as film makers need to be very responsible.Sometimes you don't realise the things you write or project but you don't know that they will actually impact society." It's My Instinct To Be A Feminist "For me feminism is beyond what we know it is. It's hard for one word to encapsulate the power of a woman. Having the been raised by a wonderful and progressive woman, my mom and even my aunts - I think progressiveness was in my DNA. To me it's my instinct to be a feminist...to have a progressive stance on what woman can achieve in the world. I am a total feminist." Here's What He Says About Portrayal Of Women In Films "I don't know if I draw a distinction in my head. I just react to human beings no matter what gender they are. I have met women who have a certain more masculine energy about them. I am telling a story. If the woman has a lot to do in the film, then that's the story. My sense of belief in equality is such a part of my grain that I don't know how to disassociate from it." His Take On The Harvey Weinstein Case "Do you think it has given the entire industry a bad name? "Not at all. It gives you policing and accountability and that is a good thing. There are dark zones of the entertainment industry where there are powerful people taking advantage of their positions - sometimes sexually and sometimes otherwise. I am glad this is being covered by the media. Hopefully now people will think twice. Once you are in a position of power, you think you own everything, including their libidos. I don't think that's done. Anything that's mutual is great...if it's amiable. If it doesn't amount to any tragic use of power. These incidents, the Harvey Weinstein case and others that came out as a result of the Weinstein explosion, I think it's great. Conversation changes things. Fear psychosis has spread and everyone is being more careful. Not just in the film fraternity but fraternities across." KJo Talks About Pay Disparity "It's about a trajectory that everyone conforms to, which is as a result of the balance sheets they see. When a Shahrukh Khan film does an X amount, and opens to that number on a Friday, you know that's why he gets that kind of money. But I am sure if a woman opened to that number, she would be totally achieving that. But then you would argue you don't give women a chance. And that is yes a point of argument. Everything big scale invariably is held by a man. But everything is changing. Tomorrow is about content. Wonder woman for example. It was in line with the boys, right up there with all male super hero films. Yes it is going to all change."

(Credits: She The People TV)