 »   »   » HE REGRETS INSULTING HER! Karan Johar Sent Picture Of His Babies To Kajol, Here's What Happened Next

Last year, Karan Johar & Kajol's friendship went kaput when Ajay Devgn made an allegation against KJo and Kajol supported her hubby, leaving KJo all devastated!

But now he has finally come out in open about his fight and make up with Kajol. On Neha Dhupia's podcast, No Filter Neha, Karan reminisced about the fight and revealed that he regrets going public about it.

I Reacted On Impulse: Karan On His Fight With Kajol " "I do feel that I did speak about many things and I said many things but now when I look back I'm going to say that whatever may have transpired, and everything that I said about our relationship, a lot of it I think that perhaps I reacted on impulse and put it out there. Now, He Regrets His Public Fallout With Kajol "And now when I look back, I'm like, maybe it was something that I should have kept to myself. "I think there are certain relationships are so sacred that when you hurt from them or you hold on to that pain, you keep a lot of those feelings to yourself and leave it to one on one discussions." 'It Should Have Been One On One' "I've probably made the mistake of going public and that is something that is out there, it's archived and I can never take that away, and those feelings are what I did feel but maybe it should have been one on one." Karan On His Bonding With Kajol "But having said that, the relationship is too strong in the past for me and for her not to have a 2.0 version of it," added Karan. Kajol Was The First Person To See Yash-Roohi's Picture "So honestly, what happened was that when the babies were born, which no one knows, I sent the message to Kajol first." You Don't Need To Reply: Karan To Kajol "I sent her a message saying that you don't have to reply to this message but I really don't want you to be seeing these babies in a newspaper or online. I want you to see what they look like and you don't need to reply." Awww! "But I woke up with a dream and I woke up with a heavy heart and I just felt the need to send you the images of my children and I sent them to her." Here's How Kajol Reacted "And she replied instantly saying they look gorgeous and I hope they give you all the love that my children have given me. And that was it." Karan Talks About When Yash & Roohi Will Make Debut Appearance "Kareena and I have decided, it's Taimur's birthday party. He is two months older than them. Taimur was born in December. So his birthday party is where Yash and Roohi will make their debut appearance."

"Watch out Instagram! Because these three cuties are going to break the internet. I can't wait for that photograph."