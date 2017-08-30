 »   »   » Lifetime Bond! From Sharing A Pic With Kajol To Giving A Glimpse Of Yash & Roohi, KJo Wins Internet!

Some friendships are meant to last longer. If you are one of those, who thought that things will never be sorted between Karan Johar and Kajol, then this article is surely for you!

In a series of posts on Instagram, Karan Johar shares a picture of Yash and Roohi and also shared the pictures of all those people, who are close to him and guess what? you can also see Kajol's picture there.

Have a look at his posts below..

My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Lifetime bonds!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Soul connects!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

My children!!! 😘😘😘 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

My world!❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

With my best friend Adi and God child Aryan! God!! How time flies!!!!! This was 18 years ago A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

The two lovely ladies Pam aunty and mom with their respective YASH's #yashchopra #yashjohar #memoriesforever A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Karan Johar & Kajol started rekindling their friendship when Karan posted a picture and Kajol liked it. Similarly, a few days ago, Kajol had posted a picture with Manish Malhotra and Karan had liked her picture. The duo has also started following each other on Instagram.

We're sure just like us, you are also damn happy to see them back together!