 »   »   » Karan Johar Takes A Dig At Katrina Kaif For Skipping His Party!

Karan Johar isn't very pleased with Katrina Kaif as the actress recently skipped his party, but was seen attending Farah Khan's party. The director also complained that, "She does not have time for my parties".

A source says, "It is rather a silly complaint. Karan is whining because he wants Bollywood stars to attend his parties. It is not possible all the time. Katrina has attended his parties earlier and will do so later as well."

On the work front, Katrina has a lot on her plate. On one side, she's busy with the shoot of Shahrukh Khan starrer Aanand L Rai's film and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, while on the other side, soon she will start promoting her next film, Tiger Zinda Hai, along with Salman Khan.

The buzz around the Ali Abbas Zaffar film is at its peak. And after entertaining fans with their first song, Swag Se Swagat, the team is now all set to launch the second song from the film, a romantic number titled Dil Diyan Gallan.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, will head to the theatres on December 22.