 »   »   » So Silly! Karan Johar Makes A Veiled Attack On Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut made everyone chuckle with her latest video from AIB taking aim at Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar and it looks like instead of directly attacking Kangana for her antics, Karan Johar has gone incognito and made a veiled attack against the Queen actress on Twitter.

Right after the funny video was released, Karan Johar took to Twitter, "Dear talent ... I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion.... They are constantly conspiring against you... Don't you see it?" Well, he's not mentioned any names but reading between the lines, we all know who he meant! Don't we, folks?

Kangana Ranaut shocked the Bollywood industry by poking at at Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan in her latest AIB video.

Karan Johar certainly did not like it and sent out a tweet attacking Kangana without even mentioning her name.

It's funny that Karan Johar is into veiled attacks, while Kangana Ranaut has openly attacked them.

It would be good to see if Karan Johar openly attacks her again though!

It looks like Kangana Ranaut has boxed the A-list Bollywood celebs into a corner.

Kangana Ranaut has scared the living daylight out of the A-list celebs.

No wonder she has been named the Queen of Bollywood!

Say anything you want, but the AIB video was truly funny and to the point.

You just cannot mess with Kangana Ranaut, folks!

You can never 'Run out' the Ranaut!

Story first published: Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 17:51 [IST]
