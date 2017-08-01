 »   »   » HOT NOW! If Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Said NO To Karan Johar, He Would Have Taken This BIG STEP

It's almost impossible to describe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty in words. She is still one of the most desired women in the country.

Every director, filmmaker and actor goes gaga over her beauty and Karan Johar is one of them. At a recent award show Karan revealed a secret related to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Here's What Happened According to Indian Express, "At the recently held BIG Zee Entertainment Awards, when Aishwarya came on stage to collect awards for her role in ADHM and Sarbjit, KJo, revealed a secret." I Wanted To Work With Aishwarya Since A Long Time "I wanted to work with her since 1997. I narrated the script of Kuch Kuch Hota Hota Hai but due to some reason things didn't work out back then." I Was Pretty Sure That Only Aishwarya Can Do This Role "Hence, after almost a decade, when Ae Dil.. was being planned, I was pretty sure, Aishwarya would make for an indispensable fit for this role.'' I Would Have Never Made ADHM Without Aishwarya ''If she would have declined this role then I would have never gone ahead with it." Here's Aishwarya's Reply To which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replied, "Thank you, Karan, for giving me the role of Saba.'' It Has Opened New Doors... ''It has helped people wake up to many other possibilities that they can choose from.'' Glad To Have Such Team ''I am glad to have such an amazing team. I thank the entire cast and crew for their immeasurable support and hard work." Aishwarya's Next Now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start the shooting of her next film Fanney Khan.

