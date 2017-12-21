 »   »   » Karan Singh Grover & Bipasha Basu Expecting Their First Baby? Read This Before Congratulating!

Karan Singh Grover & Bipasha Basu Expecting Their First Baby? Read This Before Congratulating!

B-town couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were clicked outside a suburban hospital which set the grapevine abuzz with rumors that the couple might be expecting their first child.

Their visit to the hospital may have sparked off pregnancy rumours but wait, here's the truth...

Don't Jump To Conclusions

Karan and Bipasha's spokesperson slammed all these reports and told Pinkvilla, "Rumours surrounding Bipasha's pregnancy are completely baseless and untrue."

The Real Reason Why The Couple Visited The Hospital

The spokesperson further added, "In fact, Karan is suffering from a stomach infection and Bipasha had accompanied him to the hospital.

This Is Not The First Time

Earlier too, there were rumors about the couple expecting their first baby.

Bipasha Finds These Rumors Tad Annoying

Back then, the actress had taken to Twitter to clear the air and posted, "The curiosity about me being pregnant is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen. We are not planning to have a baby right now. When we do plan, it will be joyous news which we will share with our will-wishers then. The constant guessing game is tiring. As I'm more than straightforward person, so please do not believe anything that gets written."

Her Take On Motherhood

In one of her earlier interviews, Bipasha had stated, "We love babies. But both of us need more alone time together - because once the baby arrives, it's always only baby time. That's the way we both think. My mom is very keen to have a granddaughter soon.". She had also revealed "I plan to wait two years" when asked about family planning.

A Cute Couple

Karan and Bipasha plunged into marital bliss on 30th April, 2016. Time and again, the much in love couple kept sharing adorable snaps and make us go 'aww' over their monkey love!

