Kareena Kapoor seems to be inspired by her cute little son Taimur as she gave out a goofy pose for the cameras during the wrap up picture of Veere Di Wedding's Phuket schedule. This really is something different and rarely have we seen a B-town actress posing this way.

Check out the pictures below!



Kareena Kapoor It looks like Kareena Kapoor has taken a leaf out of Taimur's book.

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha were also in Phuket for the shoot of Veere Di Wedding

Just Chilling After a long days shoot, Sonam Kapoor chilled by the pool side.

Wrap Up It's a wrap for Veere Di Wedding Phuket schedule.



