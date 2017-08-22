 »   »   » Damn! Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Are Coming Together For A Project! Read Details

Damn! Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Are Coming Together For A Project! Read Details

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have been matching their outfits lately and the pictures are doing the rounds all across the social media and it looks like the cool sisters of Bollywood are all set to come together for a project. Sadly, they'll not be seen on the silver screen together, but will be seen on the small screen for a brand commercial.

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and announced the project with the caption, "Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial#comingsoon#brandshoot."

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will soon be seen together for a commercial.

It'll be great if the duo are seen together on the silver screen though!

Kareena and Karisma are surely the coolest sisters in Bollywood.

The sisters have been wearing matching outfits and look so damn cool.

Karisma Kapoor's Judwaa is all set for a sequel, Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

reena Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Veerey Di Wedding.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor look so cool in all their pictures, right?

The Kapoor's are a close knitted family and are always together.

Kareena and Karisma are taking twinning dresses to a whole new level.

What do you think about their matching outfits, folks? Leave your comments!

Story first published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 10:52 [IST]
