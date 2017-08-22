 »   »   » Damn! Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Are Coming Together For A Project! Read Details

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have been matching their outfits lately and the pictures are doing the rounds all across the social media and it looks like the cool sisters of Bollywood are all set to come together for a project. Sadly, they'll not be seen on the silver screen together, but will be seen on the small screen for a brand commercial.
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and announced the project with the caption, "Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial#comingsoon#brandshoot."
Judwaa 2
Karisma Kapoor's Judwaa is all set for a sequel, Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 10:52 [IST]
