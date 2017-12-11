 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan On Zaira Wasim Molestation Case: Women Are Fighters

Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS on Zaira Wasim Case; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim recently opened up about being molested in a Delhi- Mumbai flight. She had taken to her Instagram page to narrate her horrifying experience with tears rolling down the cheek.

At the recently held Lux Golden Rose Awards, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to this incident and said that women are capable of fighting out of every situation in life.

Bebo was quoted as saying to the reporters, "I think women are way more superior than men. We are fighters and whatever the situation might be in our life - be it personal or professional - we all come out as fighters." "Like I said before, we call our god Laxmi, we pray to her and she is a woman, and when we talk about our land, we call it motherland... So, women are way more superior. We will fight out of every situation in life."

At the red carpet of the event, Alia Bhatt too condemned the incident and called it 'disturbing'.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Mumbai based businessman who has been arrested for alleging molesting Zaira says that said her husband had "no intention to molest" and the incident was the result of a "misunderstanding".

She told ANI, "My husband is innocent, he had no intention to molest. There was a young death in family, which is where he went. He hadn't slept for 24 hours. He asked the crew not to disturb him. His foot was on the arm rest but not with the intention to harass."

"There was no immediate reaction by her. I don't know why she levelled these allegations, maybe there was a misunderstanding. He is a family man and can never do such a thing. We want justice," she further added.