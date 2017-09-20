 »   »   » DON'T MISS! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pre-Birthday Celebrations Begin With These Beautiful Clicks [PICS]

It's Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday tomorrow. The actress who turns 37 is currently busy shooting for Shashank Ghosh's Veerey Di Wedding in New Delhi.

But it seems like Bebo's pre-birthday celebrations have already begun on the sets as we recently came across some really stunning clicks of Bebo. Have a look at it here...



We Just Can't Wait When quizzed about the story line of Veerey Di Wedding, Bebo had said, "Yeah! It is my wedding in the movie and it will be different. Rhea is going to style me. It will be stylish. And with Sonam - the fashionista in the movie, I surely cannot wear my jeans and t-shirt. Or you never know, I may convince her to come out of her ball gowns and wear jeans and t-shirt. You'll should wait and watch (laughs)."



Veerey Di Wedding has an ensemble cast comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.