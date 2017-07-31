 »   »   » DREAM GIRL! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Radiant Looks In These New Pics Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

DREAM GIRL! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Radiant Looks In These New Pics Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gorgeous looks is a hands down favourite with us! There is not a single moment where she has failed to leave us spellbound.

Recently, the actress shot for a commercial in London where she is looking nothing less than a princess. Check out the pictures here...

Even The Flower Envies Her

Even The Flower Envies Her

You wouldn't want to miss this perfect capture!

Magic All Around

Magic All Around

We just can't take our eyes off her!

Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks

Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks

Bebo is slaying here like a queen.

Behind The Scenes

Behind The Scenes

Here's how Kareena dolled up for her shoot.

London Dreams

London Dreams

Her million dollar smile is enough is make us go uff!

Oh My Gorgeous

Oh My Gorgeous

Who cares for the picturesque location when Bebo is in the frame!

Ah, That Look Of Hers

Ah, That Look Of Hers

Nobody can escape from Bebo's charm!

Chai Aur Bebo

Chai Aur Bebo

We wouldn't mind joining her for a cup of tea! *wink*

On The Work Front

On The Work Front

Kareena will be next seen in Veerey Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

Kareena Kapoor
Read more about: kareena kapoor khan
Story first published: Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 31, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos