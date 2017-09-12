 »   »   »  HOT BUZZ! Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS The Reason Why She Is Refraining From Joining Social Media

Not the one to hide her baby bump or Taimur's pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been our favourite! The actress has a humongous fan-following despite of her absence on social media.

She doesn't have an official Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page. But, Bebo still manages to break the internet every time be it our pictures with her baby boy Taimur or her photoshoots.



In her latest interview with Filmfare, the 'Begum' reveals why she is steering clear of being active on social media and much more...



Bebo Lets Out A Secret When quizzed if she will join social media, Kareena said, "I'm probably more on Instagram than anyone else. My pictures are everywhere. Then I don't need to constantly be on it, na?

'My Fan Clubs Have Kept Me Alive' "My sister (Karisma Kapoor) posts my pictures; my friends put my pictures... My fan clubs have kept me alive. So I don't have to actively be out there. I guess, Saif and I aren't cut out for being on social media. Though we're social," added Kareena.

Kareena Has A Perfect Reply For Those Who Slammed Her For Stepping Out For Dinner Just Few Days After Giving Birth Kareena was quoted as saying, "I believe it's foolish for people to even think in this manner. Giving birth is probably the most normal thing. It's part of life. I've so many friends in America, who give birth and resume work within three days because they have no option. They don't have a battalion of nurses or nannies looking after their kid. So the concept of having to be at home and sinking into postpartum depression is not required."

'Saif And I Have Never Followed Norms' "If I stepped out with my husband for an hour that's also part of the joy of being parents, of being in a happy state of mind to return home to be with your child. Saif and I have never followed norms and we're going to be continuing to just do that."

How Taimur Has Changed Her & Saif's Life Kareena quipped, "It's up to a couple how they take time off to be with each other. We have to balance it out. I've always balanced work and family. It's about trying and testing what works and what doesn't. But of course, now it's more about ‘us' - Saif, Taimur and myself - spending time together. Apart from that, Saif and I get enough time together; we make it a point to enjoy that."

Kareena Is Excited About Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut Expressing her best wishes to Sara, Bebo added, "I believe, she's going to be amazing. She's got the perfect combination of beauty and brains. I'm excited for her. I hope it works out well for her. I'm sure it's going to be amazing."



On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Veerey Di Wedding. Talking about the same, the actress says, "I'm doing a movie after long. I want to see how it goes. I want to see how it feels with Taimur on the set. There's no plan as to what I'm looking out for. I'm actually quite scared."