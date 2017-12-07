 »   »   » TANTRUMS! Kareena Kapoor Khan's SHOCKING Reaction On Padmavati Might UPSET Deepika Padukone's Fans!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's SHOCKING REACTION on Padmavati Controversy; Watch Video | FIlmiBeat

It was quite surprising to see Kareena Kapoor Khan throwing tantrums at a recent award show, where she was honoured with the title of 'Trendsetter of the Year'.

Kareena, who's quite famous for being outspoken, left the media shell-shocked when she was asked to answer a few questions. She was seen making faces at the reporters and cameras, and said that it's already too late (baarah baj gaye hai!) and that she wants to go home.

Kareena's Reaction Has Us All Surprised But that wasn't the end of it. When a reporter questions her about her views on the ongoing controversy around Padmavati and whether she supports Deepika Padukone, she literally just walked away, leaving the reporters dumbfounded!

It's surprising that despite being such a big star, Kareena couldn't find a few words to talk about Padmavati!

Meanwhile, Read Kareena's Recent Interview About Taimur While talking to Harper's Bazaar Bride, Kareena talked about dressing up Taimur Ali Khan and said she doesn't do that for paparazzi!

"Well, I dress him up because I like to dress him up which is also pretty much casual. But I don't dress him up because of the paparazzi or the fact that he is getting clicked."



Kareena On Fashion "I am happy if he gets clicked in kurta pajama. Fashion also lies in the fact that you're comfortable in what you wear, have the right attitude and can carry off anything."

Kareena On Traveling With Taimur Kareena also spoke about traveling with son Taimur and her airport looks. She said, "My style has been very confident, and it has always been in the casual chic kind of zone than a couture one."

I'm A Practical Dresser "I think people relate to me more in my jeans and sneakers and I think that's also quite a big statement because you're working and constantly on the go.

I mean my airport looks can't be much like that of a ramp style, with high heels because we also have to think about the practicality of the situation as well. I think I'm a practical dresser."



Kareena On Her Experience, While Shooting For Veere Di Wedding "I have always been part of big commercial films with huge actors and, this time, I was very sure that was not what I wanted to do."

"I wanted to be a part of an ensemble cast with four women for a different experience. It is not your typical Bollywood commercial script. It was a fun ride - the producers and cast members were mostly women."



What's Next For Kareena Kapoor Khan? "I still have a song left to shoot for Veere Di Wedding. I am constantly shooting advertisements and also reading scripts. But, I don't think it should be expected of me to shoot a lot so soon after my delivery."

Here's How Kareena Will Balance Her Work & Personal Life "I started Veere Di Wedding nine months after Taimur's (Ali Khan) birth and it is almost unheard of in Bollywood.

I think people should be patient with me because I do not have the bandwidth to work so hard so soon. I would like to spend some time with my son, get things sorted, and take my time to figure out what I want to do and sort my head out."





