 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have A Dinner Date! View Pictures

Karisma Kapoor had a dinner date with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and the pictures look simply amazing! The trio had one helluva time and it's so great to see that Karisma and Kareena are together no matter what comes their way!

Even when Karisma Kapoor was a big star back in the 90s, Kareena Kapoor used to visit the sets and spend time with her sister and now, Karisma visits Kareena's sets and spends time with her. How times change, right? But the feelings and love towards each other have always remained the same. Check out the pictures below...