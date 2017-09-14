 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have A Dinner Date! View Pictures

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have A Dinner Date! View Pictures

Posted By:
Karisma Kapoor had a dinner date with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and the pictures look simply amazing! The trio had one helluva time and it's so great to see that Karisma and Kareena are together no matter what comes their way!

Even when Karisma Kapoor was a big star back in the 90s, Kareena Kapoor used to visit the sets and spend time with her sister and now, Karisma visits Kareena's sets and spends time with her. How times change, right? But the feelings and love towards each other have always remained the same. Check out the pictures below...

Kapoor Sister's

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor look so lovely in this picture, right?

Karisma-Saif

The trio, Kareena, Saif and Karisma had a dinner date last night and shared the pictures online.

Taimur Ali Khan

When Karisma was shooting in the 90s, Kareena used to visit the sets and now it's vice versa. Even Taimur is at the sets nowadays!

Together Always

No matter what, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are always together!

Girl Gang

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have a big girl gang which also includes Gauri Khan, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.

It's A Treat

The Kapoor sisters images are a treat to watch always.

Fashionistas

When it comes to fashion, these two still rule the lot

Karisma-Kareena

We hope to see more and more of such pictures in the coming days too.

Story first published: Thursday, September 14, 2017, 10:30 [IST]
