Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur's Latest Pictures From Their Switzerland Holiday! View Here

It's been close to 10 days now that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur are in Switzerland for a holiday and the family is staying at the prestigious Gstaad Resorts which is situated in the Swiss Alps.

We're all eager to see new pictures from their holiday and finally a few pictures are out! Check them out below...

Little Taimur looks so cute and adorable! Doesn't he?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose for a picture with fans.

No matter where they go, Kareena and Saif always attract fans!

Taimur is just like a ball of cotton candy! So cute.

Saif Ali Khan plants a kiss on his son Taimur's forehead.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur pose for a perfect holiday picture.

Mommy Kareena and baby Taimur look so adorable! Don't they, folks?

Story first published: Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 12:22 [IST]
