 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur's Latest Pictures From Their Switzerland Holiday! View Here

Subscribe to Filmibeat
It's been close to 10 days now that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur are in Switzerland for a holiday and the family is staying at the prestigious Gstaad Resorts which is situated in the Swiss Alps.
We're all eager to see new pictures from their holiday and finally a few pictures are out! Check them out below...
Cotton Ball
Taimur is just like a ball of cotton candy! So cute.
Read more about: kareena kapoor, saif ali khan
Story first published: Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 12:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2017