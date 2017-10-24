 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding Teaser Is Much More Grand Than We Ever Imagined!

Kareena Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding Teaser Is Much More Grand Than We Ever Imagined!

The first look of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar starrer Veerey Di Wedding is out and it's much more grand than we ever imagined it to be. The actresses look so classy in their outfits and the bright colours will keep you hooked. There's something about this first look which is strikingly different from the others.

From the colour combinations to the pose of the leading ladies, the first look is a real winner and Sonam Kapoor captioned the image on her Twitter handle as, "Mahurat out tomorrow. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding." Check out the first look below...

Veerey Di Wedding

The first look of Veerey Di Wedding is absolutely amazing, right?

Sonam & Kareena

We wonder what's the scene between Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor here!

Chick Flick

Veerey Di Wedding is Bollywood's first ever chick flick!

Dil Chahta Hai

We guess Veerey Di Wedding will be the 'Dil Chahta Hai' style for girls!

Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 16:28 [IST]
