 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding Teaser Is Much More Grand Than We Ever Imagined!

The first look of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar starrer Veerey Di Wedding is out and it's much more grand than we ever imagined it to be. The actresses look so classy in their outfits and the bright colours will keep you hooked. There's something about this first look which is strikingly different from the others.

From the colour combinations to the pose of the leading ladies, the first look is a real winner and Sonam Kapoor captioned the image on her Twitter handle as, "Mahurat out tomorrow. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding." Check out the first look below...

