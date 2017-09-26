 »   »   » Just Like Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor To Have A Cameo Appearance In Judwaa 2?

We all know that Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in Judwaa 2 and the actor will once again be seen in a double role, and now rumours are doing the rounds that Karisma Kapoor too will be seen in a cameo appearance and reports state that she'll also be seen during the end of 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12' song.

The lovely Taapsee Pannu opened up about Karisma Kapoor's cameo role in the movie and straight up denied that she has a part in the film. When asked about Karisma's presence, Taapsee revealed, "No, no. She is not there!" So we'll have to wait and watch until the movie is out on September 29, 2017 if Karisma is indeed there in the movie or not.

