 »   »   » Nahargarh Fort Death: Karni Sena Founder Demands Probe Into 'Role' Of Bhansali's SLB Group

Shri Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi demanded a probe into the "role" of Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansalis SLB group in the death of a man at Nahargarh Fort.

The body of Chetan Kumar Saini (40) was found hanging from the boundary wall of the Nahargarh Fort near the Rajasthan capital on November 24, with messages referring to the Bollywood epic drama Padmavati scribbled on nearby stones.



Kalvi said the incident should be probed at the highest level "to ascertain the role of the group (SLB) into the incident", which, he claimed, was a conspiracy against the Karni Sena and to "weaken the movement" against the controversial film.



"Two of the messages scribbled on the stones near the boundary wall of the fort were for provoking the Karni Sena and for disturbing the communal harmony in the city. It should be investigated who is behind this," he told reporters here.



The police have claimed that Saini had committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope tied to the boundary wall of the fort. Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.



Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour.



On November 22, protesters blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort till 5 pm and burnt effigies of Bhansali.



The next day, locals led by the Rajput community blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district "for some time" demanding a ban on the film.



However, historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat". PTI