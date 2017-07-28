 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Decides To Quit Acting & Wants To Become A Producer Instead?

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in the film Tiger Zinda Hai and is currently in Morocco for the shoot. When asked if she would pursue producing movies in the near future, Katrina revealed that she would produce movies and will make it a natural progression. She said,
"Production is definitely something I'm interested in. You have to have the logistical side of it ready because that's something I would not know about. But it's definitely on my mind and something I would want to do. And it's eventually going to happen as a natural progression maybe."
She wants to make it a natural transition and doesn't want to jump into producing movies.
She is paired alongside Salman Khan in the film.
Katrina Kaif's latest films Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor were a disaster at the box office.