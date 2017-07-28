 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Decides To Quit Acting & Wants To Become A Producer Instead?

Katrina Kaif Decides To Quit Acting & Wants To Become A Producer Instead?

Posted By:
The gorgeous Katrina Kaif will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in the film Tiger Zinda Hai and is currently in Morocco for the shoot. When asked if she would pursue producing movies in the near future, Katrina revealed that she would produce movies and will make it a natural progression. She said,

"Production is definitely something I'm interested in. You have to have the logistical side of it ready because that's something I would not know about. But it's definitely on my mind and something I would want to do. And it's eventually going to happen as a natural progression maybe."

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif confirmed that she'll don the producers hat sooner or later.

Natural Transition

Natural Transition

She wants to make it a natural transition and doesn't want to jump into producing movies.

Morocco

Morocco

Katrina is currently in Morocco for the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Starcast

Starcast

She is paired alongside Salman Khan in the film.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the superhit movie Ek Tha Tiger.

Bombed

Bombed

Also, Salman Khan's latest release Tubelight bombed at the box office.

Flops

Flops

Katrina Kaif's latest films Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor were a disaster at the box office.

Wishing Her The Best

Wishing Her The Best

We hope her upcoming films will end up being superhits!

Producer Kat

Producer Kat

We hope Katrina Kaif will don the producers hat pretty soon.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

It'll be amazing seeing Katrina Kaif as a producer. Won't it, folks?

Katrina Kaif
Story first published: Friday, July 28, 2017, 10:26 [IST]
