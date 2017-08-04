 »   »   » JUST IN! Katrina Kaif DITCHES Salman Khan! Here's Why She REFUSED To Perform With Him In London!

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan is one 'super se bhi uper waali hit jodi' and there's no doubt in that. Everytime, the duo is spotted together, their fans go crazy to catch a glimpse of their sizzling off-screen chemistry.
Now, we hear that Salman wants to cash in on his fiery chemistry with Katrina and hence, insisted her to be part of the London Da Bang tour. Before you get excited that it's happening, let us tell you that it's not, credits - Katrina Kaif.
Why Did Katrina Ditch Salman Khan?
According to Zoom, Salman was quite keen to rope in Katrina Kaif in his team so that she could also be part of the London Da Bang tour. But Katrina refused it, owing to her work commitments.
There's One More Reason...
Apart from her work commitments, Katrina's collaboration with Karan Johar's Dream Tour is coming in the way of Salman-Katrina's re-union on the live tour.
Salman Is Quite Keen To Be With Katrina
We also hear that Salman Khan is really keen to have her on this tour as he knows her presence will surely make a considerable increase in the footfalls at his live show.
Jacqueline & Sonakshi
Apart from Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen shaking legs on this much awaited tour.
Salman Ditches Bipasha
However, unlike last time, Bipasha Basu won't accompany Salman & his team at the tour.
Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai Is Already In Buzz
Meanwhile, Salman & Katrina's name is already in the buzz owing to their collaboration for Tiger Zinda Hai.