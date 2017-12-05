 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Does Not Mince Words While Praising Sonam Kapoor & It's Every Bit Sweet!

Be it her favourite co-star Salman Khan or director Ali Abbas Zafar, Katrina Kaif is one actress, who loves to be vocal about people she admires. Recently, while talking to a leading daily, when she was asked about being awed by someone in fashion, she instantly took Sonam Kapoor's name.

She says, "When you say you are looking up to someone, it should be about something that you are extremely passionate about. Honestly, I love fashion. I love dressing up and I have a wonderful team that helps me with that."

"But it is not a passion, for instance, how dancing is. But if you ask me who I like in terms of the way they dress, then the one person that I would look up to is Sonam. I don't think that anyone else has the sense of style and the high fashion that she has."

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Salman Khan. The film is in tremendous buzz owing their palpable chemitsry and high-octane action sequences shown in trailer.

Speaking about the epic response the Tiger Zinda Hai trailer is getting, Katrina said, "The responses don't matter. Only when Tiger Zinda Hai will release will we know how the audience has been responding. All my focus and my energies are towards the release of the film."