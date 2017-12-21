 »   »   » HOT NOW! Katrina Kaif Does NOT Regret Loving Ranbir Kapoor; Will She Go Back To EX-BF Salman Khan?

Ever since, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have started working together to Tiger Zinda Hai, social media cannot stop buzzing about their pictures and their 'hotter than fire' chemistry.

While, the duo is all set for their next release, fans can't wait to see them together on silver screen, after good five years!

But is Katrina in any mood to go back to ex-boyfriend, Salman? Is anything brewing between them? Well, Katrina didn't particularly take Salman's name but dropped a hint about being in a relationship again and also made clear that she doesn't regret having an affair with Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina's Take On Love In an interview with HT, Katrina said, "Love is the most beautiful thing in life and it brings a lot of peace in your heart. It's almost as if love feeds your soul." 'Relationship Will Happen At A Right Time' "But you can find love in different places, different forms, and at different stages of life. It doesn't always need to come from a person. Being in a relationship will happen at the right time, in the right space," said Katrina. She Also Said That She Does Not Have Any Regrets "It's not just pointless but also wrong to think about moments from the past or regret certain things. I feel the universe puts us in those situations for us to learn(from them)." 'I'll Not Chase Anything' "I genuinely feel happy and blessed to have done whatever work I've done. When I'd go to places like Fatehpur Sikri or Ajmer Dargah, I'd pray for the things that I've achieved today. But along the way, I forgot to stop and realize that so many of my dreams have come true. Even in the future, in terms of work, I hope it all comes organically. I'll not chase anything." Here's Why Kat Doesn't Regret Anything The Jagga Jasoos actress further added, "I believe that all my choices were the right ones at that point. Life puts us in situations that change (us)." Katrina Makes A Strong Point, Here "If we do everything perfectly all the time, it means we are perfect and the universe doesn't need to change anything about us. There must be some people who're Zen-like- they don't need to experience or learn anything. That's not me." There's A Connection: Katrina On Salman "Everyone has a few people in life who're important to them and hold a [special] place. I can definitely say that's the way [my equation with him] is. He is a very important person in my life. There's a connection." That's Sweet! "For instance, there have been days when I went through tough times, and although I'd never tell anyone, bizarrely, he'd land up at the same place where I'd be. That's uncanny."

On a related note, don't forget to catch Katrina & Salman on December 22, 2017.