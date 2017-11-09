 »   »   » WHOA! Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Abs & It's Damn Right Perfect

WHOA! Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Abs & It's Damn Right Perfect

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Katrina Kaif is as fit as a fiddle and her latest picture proves our point! The Tiger Zinda Hai actress flaunted her washboard abs and it looks absolutely perfect from every angle. She's worked really hard to attain this body and there's a lot of sweat, blood and tears behind the picture.

Check out Katrina Kaif's washboard abs below, folks!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif flaunts her washboard abs! So perfect, folks!

Hard Work

Hard Work

Katrina Kaif worked really hard at the gym to attain this body!

Sweat & Tears

Sweat & Tears

There's sweat, blood and tears behind of it all.

Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala

Katrina Kaif is being trained by celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Red Babe

Red Babe

Katrina spends most of her time working out in the gym.

Fit Kat

Fit Kat

She's as fit as a fiddle, right?

Dream Body

Dream Body

Who wouldn't want to have a body like her's?

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Starcast

Starcast

She is paired alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming thriller.

Awesome Trailer

Awesome Trailer

The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai is spectacular and people loved every bit of it.

Grand Release

Grand Release

Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.

Blockbuster Hit

Blockbuster Hit

We're sure the film will end up being a blockbuster at the box office.

Also View: Stunning Pictures Of Katrina Kaif!

Katrina Kaif
Story first published: Thursday, November 9, 2017, 15:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers