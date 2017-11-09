 »   »   » WHOA! Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Abs & It's Damn Right Perfect

Katrina Kaif is as fit as a fiddle and her latest picture proves our point! The Tiger Zinda Hai actress flaunted her washboard abs and it looks absolutely perfect from every angle. She's worked really hard to attain this body and there's a lot of sweat, blood and tears behind the picture.

Check out Katrina Kaif's washboard abs below, folks!

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif flaunts her washboard abs! So perfect, folks! Hard Work Katrina Kaif worked really hard at the gym to attain this body! Sweat & Tears There's sweat, blood and tears behind of it all. Yasmin Karachiwala Katrina Kaif is being trained by celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Red Babe Katrina spends most of her time working out in the gym. Fit Kat She's as fit as a fiddle, right? Dream Body Who wouldn't want to have a body like her's? Tiger Zinda Hai Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Tiger Zinda Hai. Starcast She is paired alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming thriller. Awesome Trailer The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai is spectacular and people loved every bit of it. Grand Release Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. Blockbuster Hit We're sure the film will end up being a blockbuster at the box office.

