This Actress (Katrina’s CLOSE Friend) Comments On Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan’s AFFAIR & VIRAL PICS!

The viral pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan have taken the Internet by storm. It's everywhere (literally!).

While, Ranbir-Mahira's fans can't stop guessing what's brewing between two, this actress, who shares a very sweet bond with Ranbir's ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, reacts to their pictures and here's what she has to say:

Ranbir Kapoor - Mahira Khan CAUGHT RED-HANDED in New York ! | FilmiBeat
Parineeti Comments On Ranbir-Mahira

"It's unfair to slut shame Mahira Khan," said Parineeti Chopra at the trailer launch of Golmaal 3, when asked about Mahira Khan & Ranbir Kapoor's viral pictures.

@HaseebAK14

@HaseebAK14

"#MahiraKhan dont criticize guys; She is just another celebrity, Not that special we thought."

@isayzzzz

@isayzzzz

#MahiraKhan everyone is talking about smoking and here I am saying Astagfirullah after seeing her dressing"

@fawad_aslamkhan

@fawad_aslamkhan

"If she is so frustrated , she should marry some man. Sex will release her frustration and she will not smoke n date with ranbir #MahiraKhan"

@ali_akberhabib

@ali_akberhabib

"So it's considered 'cool' & 'sexy' when male celebrities smoke, but when a woman does it then it is frowned upon? Grow up people.#MahiraKhan"

@umlamAli

@umlamAli

"Larka cigarette peeye toh Lungs kharab. Agar larki cigarette peeye to character kharab.. #sasti #awam on #fire: #MahiraKhan"

@SinghArjking8

@SinghArjking8

"#MahiraKhan wat dont smoke you are from Pakistan and people r barbarians there.A women is a slut in Pakistan of she smokes."

@KarmaYogi3

@KarmaYogi3

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" aur #terroristan dekhte reh jayenge. #MahiraKhan #RanbirKapoor"

Coming back to Parineeti, the actress is too excited for her upcoming release, Golmaal Again. In case, you haven't watched the trailer of the film yet, here it is..

