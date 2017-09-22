 »   »   » This Actress (Katrina’s CLOSE Friend) Comments On Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan’s AFFAIR & VIRAL PICS!

The viral pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan have taken the Internet by storm. It's everywhere (literally!).

While, Ranbir-Mahira's fans can't stop guessing what's brewing between two, this actress, who shares a very sweet bond with Ranbir's ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, reacts to their pictures and here's what she has to say:

Parineeti Comments On Ranbir-Mahira "It's unfair to slut shame Mahira Khan," said Parineeti Chopra at the trailer launch of Golmaal 3, when asked about Mahira Khan & Ranbir Kapoor's viral pictures.

