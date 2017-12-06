 »   »   » THAT'S LOVE! Katrina Kaif Gets TEARY-EYED; Salman Khan's UNEXPECTED Gesture Made Her Blush Instantly

Salman Khan makes Katrina Kaif laugh when Katrina Breaks Down | FilmiBeat

Tiger Zinda Hai trailer must be high on drama and action sequences but the real reason why it has become the talk of the town is nothing but the palpable chemistry of ex-lovers, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the film!

The duo reunited on screen after good five years and they have literally set our mobile/laptop screens on fire! Recently, Salman & Kaif spotted on Dance Champions sets and we hear while promoting the film, something left Katrina teary-eyed and later, an unexpected gesture of Salman brought a smile on her face.