THAT'S LOVE! Katrina Kaif Gets TEARY-EYED; Salman Khan's UNEXPECTED Gesture Made Her Blush Instantly

Tiger Zinda Hai trailer must be high on drama and action sequences but the real reason why it has become the talk of the town is nothing but the palpable chemistry of ex-lovers, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the film!

The duo reunited on screen after good five years and they have literally set our mobile/laptop screens on fire! Recently, Salman & Kaif spotted on Dance Champions sets and we hear while promoting the film, something left Katrina teary-eyed and later, an unexpected gesture of Salman brought a smile on her face.

What Made Katrina Emotional?

Talking about it, a source stated to the tabloid, "In between shots, Katrina Kaif got emotional and broke down after watching a romantic act by a contestant on the title track of Tere Naam, the 2003 Salman and Bhumika Chawla starrer about unrequited love."

Salman Smoothed Kat's Frayed Nerves

"The shoot had to be halted for about 10 minutes. Salman Khan soothed Katrina Kaif's frayed nerves as she regained her composure."

Salman Made Katrina Blush

Reportedly, after watching Katrina all emotional, Salman went to the stage and performed on his song 'Jag Ghumeya', while pointing at her, leaving her all blushing and happy!

Salamn-Katrina Performed Together

Later, the duo performed together on 'Dil Deewana' song from Salman's film, Maine Pyaar Kiya and also did the famous bunny hop step from the song which left everyone in splits.

Salman Also Made An Interesting Revelation

The source further added, "Remo joined them in the performance later on. The act concluded with Salman revealing that it took him 15-20 days to perfect the move for the original song."

Salman On Romancing Katrina

Recently, when Salman was interacting with media at Star Screen Awards and was asked how it was to romance Katrina after a long time, he told reporters, "It is good. It is always good to romance. As there's no fight, so it's good to romance."

Gear Up For December 22, 2017

As far as their film is concerned, it is all set to the release on December 22 and we're totally expecting that Salman-Katrina starrer will surely shatter some existing box-office records!

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below..

