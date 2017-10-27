 »   »   » Katrina Kaif To Star In Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 As A Superheroine?

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4's script is under full swing and the film will go on floors in 2018 and not much details have been revealed about the leading actress. However, word is around that Rakesh Roshan approached Katrina Kaif to star in the superhero franchise and during a recent interview Kat was asked about the same and she opened up by saying,

"No, I have not been approached for Krrish 4. Neither have I had any discussions on that. But yes, I know a few people who are planning and developing some comics like that into films. But yes, Krrish is again an excellent franchise where they also had a superheroine with Kangana Ranaut's character and I think they should definitely have the superheroine bit in it."