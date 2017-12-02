 »   »   » Salman Khan's Shocking Statement! Katrina Kaif Is Better Than Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan thinks Katrina is better then Deepika Padukone

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to woo the audiences with their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the actors are busy in the promotions of the movie these days.

Recently, while praising his co-star Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan told Vogue India that she is a better dancer than Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina Knows Her Limitation "She (Katrina) knows her limitations and works hard to achieve what she can't do.'' When She Joined Bollywood ''When she joined the industry, she couldn't dance. Today she is one of the best dancers we have.'' She Beats Priyanka, Deepika Hollow ''Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, girls who are considered dancers I think she beats them hollow." I Take Advice From Katrina But "I take advice from her but every time she has advised me on a movie or taken me to watch a movie, it has been a disaster."

On a related note, the movie is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and after a gap of five years, Salman will romance Katrina on the big screen. Tiger Zinda Hai is based on the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIS and is all set to hit the theatres on December 22.

