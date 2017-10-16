 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Is Biggest Superstar Of Bollywood Today: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar recently praised his Namastey London co-star Katrina Kaif, saying she has become one of the biggest stars of Bollywood due to hard work and determination.

Akshay and Katrina recently attended Kudo Tournament prize distribution event.

"I had told her (Katrina) about this event three-four days back and she agreed within seconds to be part of this. We all are fan of her. I know her since the time she entered the film industry... She had told me that she wants to work in Bollywood, I salute her, I admire her for what she has achieved today.

"A person should have passion and determination towards their job. She is the biggest superstar of Bollywood today.

You can also become like her provided you have the will and determination," Akshay told reporters.

Akshay and Katrina have acted together in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.